ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a head-on crash in Anderson County Monday morning.

The crash happened on US 29 North at about 2:15 a.m., according to SCHP.

Troopers say the driver of a 2003 Mercedes was traveling south in the northbound lane on US 29. The driver struck a 2016 Jeep SUV and died at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released by the coroner’s office. There were no other injuries.

