WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) β€” President-elect Joe Biden criticized the Trump administration Tuesday for the pace of distributing COVID-19 vaccines and predicted that β€œthings will get worse before they get better” when it comes to the pandemic.

β€œWe need to be honest β€” the next few weeks and months are going to be very tough, very tough for our nation. Maybe the toughest during this entire pandemic,” Biden said during remarks in Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday.