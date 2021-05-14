One killed in Spartanburg Co. crash on Berry Shoals Rd.

SPARTNABURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a crash in Spartanburg County on Friday.

The crash happened on Berry Shoals Rd. near Rockingham Rd. at about 5:07 p.m., according to SCHP. The driver of a 2009 Chevrolet pickup was traveling west on Berry Shoals Rd. when they went down an embankment and struck a tree.

The driver, who died at the hospital, has not yet been identified by the coroner’s office.

No other vehicles or passengers were involved.

