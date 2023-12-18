SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed Monday afternoon after rear-ending a semi truck.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred on South Pine Street at around 2:56 p.m.

According to highway patrol, a 2009 Kia sedan was going west on Highway 176 when it ran into the back of a tractor trailer truck. The driver of the sedan was taken to the hospital, where they later died from their injuries.

The driver has been identified by the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office as Patsy Mims Coker, 75, of Union.

The wreck is still under investigation.