GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed Friday afternoon in a wreck on Highway 14.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the wreck happened around 4:39 p.m. when the driver of a Honda sedan going west on the highway attempted to turn onto Tandem Drive and was hit by a motorcycle driving east on the highway.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The wreck is still under investigation