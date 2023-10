OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A person was killed on Friday in a head-on collision in Oconee County.

According to the state highway patrol, at around 9:38 a.m. Friday a sedan travelling east on S.C. 24 crossed the center line and hit a pickup truck heading west head on. The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers in their car were taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

The drive of the pickup truck was unharmed.

The crash remains under investigation.