One man is dead after a motorcycle accident in Greenwood county

Greenwood County (WSPA) – One man is dead after a motorcycle accident according to the Greenwood County Coroner. The accident happened early Saturday morning on July 11, 2020 around 4:10 am on Northside Drive East.

The coroner identified he victim as 30 year old, Shawn Joseph Ancone of Helton Drive Columbia, SC and says the victim died from blunt force trauma.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office responded to the area of Northside Drive East, between Deadfall Road and Terminal Road, concerning a motorcycle collision. The victim was traveling on Northside Drive from Deadfall Road toward Terminal Road when he struck a tree that had fallen across the roadway. The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The SCDPS and Greenwood County Coroner’s Office are investigating.