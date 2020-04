ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead after crashing into a tree Friday night in Anderson County, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

According to a release from the highway patrol, a driver was traveling northbound on I-85 near mile marker 6 when they veered off the road to the right and struck a tree. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway patrol said the individual was not wearing a seatbelt.

A driver’s side passenger was transported by EMS with minor injuries.