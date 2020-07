PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has been pronounced dead after drowning in Lake Keowee Friday night, the Pickens County Coroner’s Office said.

According to the coroner’s office, 24-year-old Derrick Andrew Otin, of England, was visiting friends at the Cliffs when he drowned in Lake Keowee just off of a boat ramp.

The incident occurred at around 5:40 p.m. Friday night.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating.