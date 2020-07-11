One person dead after Friday night collision, coroner says

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle collision Friday night, the Anderson County Coroner said.

According to a release from the coroner’s office, the incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. Friday night on Highway 81 South in Anderson.

The report states that 89-year-old William A. McAlister was driving south on 81 when he appeared to travel off the roadway, striking a guardrail and utility pole at the Masters Drive intersection.

McAlister was pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Anderson County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

