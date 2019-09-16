Police: 22-year-old falls to death from Myrtle Beach hotel balcony

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 22-year-old man has fallen to his death from a balcony at a hotel near South Carolina’s shore.

News outlets report Jacob Matthews died Saturday night after falling from an Ocean Reef Resort balcony. The exact floor is unclear, though authorities were seen photographing a balcony on the hotel’s top floor.

Myrtle Beach police didn’t immediately detail the circumstances surrounding the fall at the Ocean Reef Resort or say if alcohol was a factor in Matthews’ death. It’s unclear when or if an autopsy will be conducted or if there were any witnesses at the scene.

