One person dead after road rage incident in Anderson Co., coroner says

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died following a road rage incident involving a motorcycle Sunday night, Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said.

Coroner Greg Shore confirmed to 7 News that the incident occurred on Shockley Ferry Road (Hwy 29).

According to the coroner’s office, a motorcyclist was traveling was traveling on Shockley Ferry Road when an SUV pulling a trailer swerved and struck the motorcyclist. The collision sent the motorcyclist off the highway before striking a telephone pole near White Street and being ejected from the vehicle.

Shore said the SUV left the scene, and that the ‘road rage’ had been going on for a while along Shockley Ferry Road prior to the collision.

The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.