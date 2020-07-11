One person dies in Greenville Co. collision, troopers say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle collision Saturday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

SCHP confirmed that around 11:23 a.m. Saturday morning, troopers were called to the area of U.S. 123 near Rison Road in reference to a single-vehicle accident.

In a release from the SCHP, troopers said that an individual was traveling north on U.S. 123 when they veered off the right side of the road, striking a tree.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

