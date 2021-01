RUTHERFORDTON COUNTY N.C., (WSPA)- One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Rutherfordton County, North Carolina.

The Spartanburg Coroner said his office joined the North Carolina Highway Patrol to investigate the crash that happened Friday night around 7:23 p.m on Andrew Mills Road.

The victim identified as 33-year-old Traci Nicole Butts of Chesnee S.C was pronounced dead at the hospital after being transported for treatment.

A forensic examination is pending.