CENTRAL, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has been hospitalized following a water rescue at Cateechee Beach County Park on Sunday, Pickens County Emergency Management said.

According to Deputy Director Pierce Womack, emergency crews responded to Cateechee Beach County Park on Sunday and were able to recover a person from the water before performing CPR.

Womack said after a pulse was regained, the person was airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital where they are currently being treated.