SPARTANBURG COUNTY S.C., (WSPA) – One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg County.

The Spartanburg Co. Coroner said the crash happened Friday at about 11:59 a.m. on Country Club Road.

The victim, identified as 66-year-old Linda G. Lumpkin of Boiling Springs, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash was investigated by SCHP.