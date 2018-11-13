One sample tests positive for "toxic" mold at Cherokee County Schools, contractor says Video

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) - Monday night, the Cherokee County School District community learned the results of an air quality test that was ordered after concerns were raised about mold in the schools.



The contractor hired to perform the test, John McNamara of JMAC Enviornmental, presented his findings at the Cherokee County School District Board of Trustees Monday night. McNamara said he took a total of about 180 samples from all 21 schools in the district and found one positive test for toxic Stachybotrys mold, also known as "black mold."



He said the school buildings are in "really good shape", and he’d send his granddaughter to Cherokee County Schools.

He said the Stachybotrys mold was found in Corinth Elementary School in a room that was used as an office. He said it has already been remediated.

McNamara told 7 News he also found other mold, but, as he is not a medical professsional, he cannot attest to how it affects people's health. He said people have varying levels of sensitivity to mold.

"I identify the molds," McNamara said. "And then if an individual has...an allergic reaction, they can take that to their physician and let them make that call."

McNamara offered several suggestions, noting ceiling tiles in the schools are fertile ground for mold if they get wet and stay wet. He recommended having someone check out the pipes in the ceilings to make sure they’re properly insulated. He also suggested evaluating humidity levels and cataloguing ceiling tiles that are removed because of water damage or staining so that problem areas can be better identified and tracked.



The superintendent says the district will get to work right away to correct any problems.



"I want our students and community to know that our schools are safe, and we’ll continue to work through these issues throughout the school year," said Cherokee County Schools Superintendent Dr. Quincie Moore. "And this is our baseline data moving forward, but I hope folks see that we will do everything we can to make sure that the schools are safe because that’s the most important thing for the kids."

Donnie Patterson has been posting on social media about mold in the school district. He told 7 News he's a microbiologist who has family members who work at and attend Cherokee County Schools. In public comments to the board Monday night, he said he has heard from multiple people about sicknesses that may be caused by mold in the schools.

The full results of the JMAC's testing are set to be released on the District's website Tuesday morning.