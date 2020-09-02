One South Carolina family responds to new nursing home guidelines

Greenville, SC (WSPA) – One local family weighing in on Governor McMaster’s announcement on how families will see their loved ones.

The relationship between families and nursing homes is a delicate one, add Covid-19 to the equation and relations can change. At least one Family looking for hope from the Governor, with today’s announcement, is now wanting more.

“Letting him out at the door and not being able to even go in with him and check him in, seeing him there alone.” brother is in nursing home, Vivian March.

Vivian March reminisces about dropping her brother off at a facility. “He had a frontal lobe stroke and it affected the front part of his brain” March said.

Workers in many healthcare rolls are stretched caring for patients, Sonny Sides is Vivian March‘s brother.

He is currently in River Falls Healthcare center and has to moved with a lift.

“Occasionally we get to do a face time call and that depends on who’s on duty. March said.

Being able to touch her brother look him in his eyes and let him know he’s not alone would be priceless.

“Knowing that we were there and that we could touch him and that he could know that his love and that we are aware of his situation and that we’re doing all we can.” March said.

Today is Sonny Sides 71st birthday, the family was hoping the Governor lighten restrictions, so for now, they’ll celebrate the best way they can, by singing Happy Birthday to him through a window.