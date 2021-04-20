One Spartanburg aims to increase tourism by offering a new, free restaurant pass to local foodies

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – One Spartanburg Inc. is continuing their efforts to boost the local economy through initiatives. Their most recent — the ‘Remember Your Favorites’ Restaurant Pass.

This free pass aims to combat lack of tourism revenue by incentivizing locals to dine at independent restaurants.

The campaign, backed by OneSpartanburg Inc.’s Destination Marketing Fund, rewards pass holders for dining at a selection of restaurants proximate to the City of Spartanburg. Pass holders who check in to three, six or 10 participating restaurants by June 30 qualify for prizes ranging from a t-shirt to a staycation package.

A total of 16 restaurants are participating in this initiative, a few include Delaney’s Irish Pub and Dray Bar and Grill.

“The pass should help people remember their favorites over the past few years that might drop out of their minds but also get people into restaurants on a daily basis,” Kevin Moore owner at Delaney’s said.

Officials hope this pass piques the interest of larger companies to host conferences and conventions in the city.

“As we try to attract conferences and meetings back to our market when people are looking to come to Spartanburg it’s not just about the meeting space of the hotel property. It’s about the amenities that are around our community that people can enjoy — and dining is the number one thing that people do when they visit any destination,” Timothy Bush, chief tourism development officer for One Spartanburg Inc. said.

In order to download your free ‘Remember Your Favorites’ passport, click here.