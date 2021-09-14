One Spartanburg vision plan 2.0

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) – The growth and expansion across Spartanburg are not by chance, the results come from public input connected to a strategic plan and they want the public’s input again.

The project is called ‘One Spartanburg 2.0’ and it sets the stage for a clear vision for Spartanburg.

Officials say they want to continue to see the growth they’ve seen over the last few years.

The growth in Spartanburg is unprecedented according to leaders.

New homes and communities are going up across the county, affecting the economy in multiple ways. It all came about because of a vision plan developed with the public involvement.

“In January of 2017 we launched one Spartanburg vision plan. It covered us strategically from 2017 to 2021.” President & CEO, One Spartanburg, Inc., Allen Smith said.

Allen Smith is the President and CEO of one Spartanburg, which is the local chamber of commerce says the progress made with the first vision plan adds to the excitement for future growth. Shipping and cargo business is in full swing, along with what’s described as well-paying manufacturing jobs.

“People want to see a quantity of jobs, but they also want to see a quality of jobs. This year we’ve recruited more than 33-hundreds of jobs about 1.5 billion in investments since January 1st.There’s not a county in south Carolina that gets within sniffing distance of that.” Smith said.

Among the other responses, many of those responses from the last survey pointed to places to live, work and play, which continued the plan of green spaces and walking trails. More than 2000 units of living space will be available within 5 miles of Daniel Morgan square.

“People want it more places to eat there’s a historic number of restaurants in downtown Spartanburg and growing. People wanted more retail opportunities they have it and they’re actually spending more money in fact from a retail standpoint people spent more money in 2020 than they did in 2019.” Smith said.

More than 3180 participated in a county wide survey for the first vision plan. Those ideas, suggestions and perspectives were compiled, goals were set and a plan was laid out. The survey lays out a line of questions according to your interests. The initial plan yielded positive engagement and results.

“Historic levels of investment, historic levels of multifamily growth, historic levels of residential and population growth, historic as it relates to retail. All of that has everything to do with the partnerships we’ve developed and the fact that people of Spartanburg contributed to that plan.” Smith said.

Both visions will lay out a strategic plan for 10years of development in and around Spartanburg

CLICK THIS LINK TO COMPLETE SURVEY: OneSpartanburg, Inc. (onespartanburginc.com)