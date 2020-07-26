Online classes could hit revenue for Georgia universities

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s 26 public universities could lose nearly $500 million in room, board and student fees if no students return to campus this fall.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the University System of Georgia made the estimates as some faculty, staff and students pressure administrators to conduct all classes online.

Regents and University System Chancellor Steve Wrigley have consistently called for all universities to offer in-person instruction. The system lost or refunded more than $300 million during the spring and summer semesters due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Losing more revenue could be hard for the 330,000-student system, after lawmakers cut state funding by 10% as part of overall budget cuts and regents chose not to raise tuition in the spring.

