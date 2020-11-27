Online holiday shopping could cause shipping delays this holiday season

GREENVILLE, CO. (WSPA) – The holiday shopping season is upon us but the experience may look a bit different this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Many people are choosing to shop online instead of in-store.

Businesses are preparing for a spike in online sales. Sheila’s, an undergarment store in Simpsonville, has been in business for 33 years. Marketing director, Mark Rodeffer, said foot traffic inside of their brick-and-mortar store has decreased due to COVID-19 but online sales have skyrocketed.

“We were partially fortunate and luck in e-commerce because the downturn in foot traffic had a similar upturn in e-ccommerce” Rodeffer said.

The USPS predicts that customer traffic around the world will begin to increase on Dec.7th.

The week of December 14 through the 21st is expected to the busiest week for shipping, mailing and delivery this holiday season. Shipping carriers are urging customers to start shopping now.

“We’re not Amazon. In today’s e-commerce market people have that expectation of ‘If I order something now, in two minutes I’ll have a shipping notice’ and in our product line it just doesn’t happen that way,” Rodeffer said.

In order to receive packages by Christmas well it all depends on where you live but carriers said shoppers and business owners should prepare ahead of time for any potential delays.

“As soon as we get an order we typically will send it out the next day and we ship all of our items out postal service. I’ve heard that there are some delays with the postal service but our items go out the next business day” Mandy Medlen, owner of Pink Owl Boutique, said.

For small businesses, Cyber Monday and Small Business Saturday are peak shopping days. Sheila’s said they haven’t had any issues with carriers thus far, but they’re preparing for a massive influx of orders this weekend.

“We anticipate some extra delays in the season just from the uptick. It’s hard to stay on top of everything and we know that there will be some shipping delays especially with Cyber Monday coming because it’s usually insane,”Rodeffer said.

USPS officials said they’ve hired additional seasonal workers and they’ll be expanding Sunday delivery in areas with high volumes of packages starting on Sunday, November 29th.

It’s important to remember that there are multiple factors that influence shipping and delivery times so give the gift of patience to your carriers this holiday season.

For the latest information on key shipping deadlines outlined by the CDC, click here.