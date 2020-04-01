Free webinar helps care providers, seniors use technology

Lamar Elementary School principal Erin Honeycutt sets up a “Zoom” class for first through fifth graders to learn art from Holly Triplett in Meridian, Miss., Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The COVID-19 and coronavirus has forced area schools to close and use technology for online teaching and learning. At this time Lamar is closed until April 13th and will then re-evaluate as to continue their closure. (Paula Merritt/The Meridian Star via AP)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Mobility City Upstate and technology specialist Bill Vicary, of “Just Call Bill,” will be holding a free virtual class to help seniors and older adults become more comfortable with technology.

Vicary said many seniors and older adults are scared to use technology because they think it may be too difficult, expensive or unsafe.

He said technology, such as cell phones, computer or tablets, could help seniors stay in contact with the family or medical providers during this pandemic. Technology can help seniors to communicate when they need something.

The virtual class will be held Wednesday, April 1 at 4 p.m.

Click here to register.

Just Call Bill provides classes to seniors and care providers in homes, community centers and assisted living facilities to educate on the power of technology.

vicarymanagementgroup.com/just-call-bill

or 864 621-0224