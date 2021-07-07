Only on 7: Deputy speaks after chase, crash involving K-9 officer in Gaffney

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The deputy and K-9 officer injured in a wreck over the holiday weekend in Cherokee County are recovering from their injuries this week. 7 News spoke with the deputy involved in the chase that turned into a crash.

“I’m just glad to be here with my family–not only my family at home, but my family here at the office,” Deputy Sardarius Henderson said.

Cherokee County Deputy Sardarius Henderson is counting his blessings after he was involved in a bad crash on July 4th.

“I didn’t know I was bleeding until I reached up and saw all the blood on my hands,” Henderson said.

Henderson was assisting Highway Patrol and Gaffney Police in a chase when one of the Gaffney police officers ran a red light at the intersection of Logan Street and Floyd Baker Boulevard, causing Henderson to swerve, hit a utility pole, and flip.

“I remember everything, except for the turning over part,” Henderson said. “I remember trying to fight for control of the vehicle and hitting the pole. I didn’t know I was upside down until I tried getting out of the vehicle.”

Henderson was taken to the hospital and had to get 15 stitches in his face, but he didn’t have any broken bones or internal injuries, which means he got to go home to his wife and twin daughters the same day.

“I just know that the Lord was definitely on his side–especially after seeing those pictures,” his wife Ka-Niqee Henderson said. “I’m just thankful that he’s still here to share memories with me and the girls.”

Henderson’s partner, Loki, wasn’t as lucky. He suffered a broken neck.

“At the scene, looking at him lying in the middle of the road, I couldn’t think of anything but the worst,” Henderson said. “I was really concerned about him.”

Loki was taken to an emergency vet where he underwent surgery. He’s now recovering and expected to be okay.

“Loki has always been a strong dog and very determined. He loves to work,” Henderson said. “He’s just like a child of mine. I would do anything for Loki, and I’m pretty sure he would do anything for me.”

Henderson said he’s grateful for how quickly his brothers and sisters in blue responded to help.

“That’s what we’re here for,” Henderson said. “Bad guys can’t run forever. Eventually, they’ll get caught. Most importantly, we’ve got to take care of one another in this career.”

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting donations for Loki’s medical expenses. You can click here to donate, or you can drop donations off at the sheriff’s office (312 E. Frederick Street Gaffney, SC 29340).

If you choose the second option, please make the check payable to “Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office” and mark the check or envelope with “K-9 Loki.”

The sheriff told 7 News, if the funds collected are greater than Loki’s medical expenses, they will go toward buying another canine and equipment for the department.