ONLY ON 7: Union Co. sheriff explains why he’s running for re-election

UNION CO., S.C. (WSPA) – We’re hearing from Union County Sheriff David Taylor, who’s decided to run for re-election after he said earlier this year that he wouldn’t.

“They would just say ‘I sure do hate that you’re not running. I wish you would reconsider,'” Sheriff David Taylor said.

Taylor, who has been the Union County Sheriff since 2009, was recently at the center of a SLED investigation and was asked by his county’s council to resign, but he refused.

“SLED cleared me of any criminal wrongdoing,” he said. “If they hadn’t, I wouldn’t be sitting in this chair. They would have me facing charges and that’s not the case.”

But, after getting a lot of backlash from the community, Taylor announced that his current term would be his last term.

“When I made that decision, I was thinking about myself,” he said. “‘Why put yourself through this? Why continue to go through this ordeal? Why don’t you just walk away from it?'”

However, Sheriff Taylor said he’s done a lot of thinking and praying since then and has changed his mind. He’ll be running for re-election, hoping to snag a fourth term.

“Everybody has haters,” he said. “Even in Bible times, Jesus had people who hated him. That’s why they hung Him on the cross. I’m not comparing myself to Jesus by any means. I’m a sinner. I don’t know of anybody who’s not.”

Taylor told 7 News the main reason he’s running is not for himself, but for others.

“It’s not that I have to or that I need the money,” he said. “It’s that I enjoy doing what I’m doing. I enjoy serving the citizens of Union County.”

And Taylor said, while the Coronavirus may have an impact on his campaigning efforts, it’s also made him realize that his experience and already-existing connections make him the best fit for the job.

“Now is not the time to be giving a candidate on-the-job training–as the sheriff–to learn as he goes,” he said.

Taylor said, no matter what has happened, he is and will remain fully invested in his community.

“I’ve made mistakes. I’m human. I’ll continue to make mistakes. I’ll probably make mistakes today.” he said. “But I’ve put the people of Union County first, in everything that I’ve done, and I’ll continue to do that.”

And Taylor said he hopes voters will forgive him and trust him.

“Now, it’s time to put all of that negative behind us and move forward,” he said. “I’m not ready for the junkyard yet, as George Jones said.”

The primary election is scheduled for June, but with the Coronavirus, it’s up in the air at this point.

Taylor will be running against four other Democrats: Jeff Bailey, Robbie Hines, Carl Jennings, and John Sherfield.

Thom McAbee is the only Republican who has filed to run.