Opening Ceremony at World Equestrian Games to be free concert

MILL SPRING, NC (WSPA) - The Opening Ceremony for the 2018 World Equestrian Games will be a free concert headlined by country music star Hunter Hayes.

The Opening Ceremony for the Tryon 2018 games will begin at 6:00pm on Tuesday, September 11.

Tickets are available on a first come, first served basis on Tryon2018.com. Parking for the event is $20.

Joe Lasher will be the opening act for Hunter Hayes. Governor Roy Cooper will also be in attendance.

"We are so honored to be hosting the FEI World Equestrian Games in Tryon, North Carolina and our team agreed that it was important to host a free event to showcase our gratitude for the overwhelming support shown to us as we prepared for this event in such a tight timeline. We are thrilled to welcome the incredibly talented Hunter Hayes to the Tryon stage, and look forward to a truly fantastic start to this iconic global celebration of the horse and sport," said Mark Bellissimo, Managing Partner of Tryon Equestrian Partners.

Gates open at 3:00pm. People who had previously purchased Ground Passes for September 11 will be refunded.