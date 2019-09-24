‘Operation Clear Track’ aims to raise awareness, enforce state railroad crossing and trespassing laws

(WSPA) – Hundreds of law enforcement agencies across the country are working together to keep railroads safe.

“Operation Clear Track” took place in Spartanburg County on Tuesday.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office was stationed as certain crossing locations giving out citations and warnings.

The goal is to raise awareness and enforce state railroad grade crossing and trespassing laws.

“Certainly with it riding on the rail, you can’t stop. So, you have to be the one to be preventative and making sure that you’re not in its way … whenever it comes,” Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said.

“Operation Clear Track” is happening in 48 state and more than 600 law enforcement personnel are participating.