Operation Lifesaver focusing on outdoor enthusiast safety around tracks

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Pixabay)

Greenville, S.C (WSPA)- Rail safety week continues and today Operation Lifesaver Director Janice Cowen joined the Highway Patrol at the Amtrak station Friday morning.

The campaign mentions the statistic that nationwide, a person is struck by a train once every 3 hours.

Operation lifesaver has a campaign discouraging people from taking pictures on train tracks and this year will focus efforts of making sure outdoor enthusiests keep off tracks,

That includes those that drive boats and trailers, to clear the tracks by 15 feet ahead of the train arms falling.

This year Cowen also said there are more resources for children and adults at https://oli.org/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories