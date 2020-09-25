Operation Lifesaver focusing on outdoor enthusiast safety around tracks

Greenville, S.C (WSPA)- Rail safety week continues and today Operation Lifesaver Director Janice Cowen joined the Highway Patrol at the Amtrak station Friday morning.

The campaign mentions the statistic that nationwide, a person is struck by a train once every 3 hours.

Operation lifesaver has a campaign discouraging people from taking pictures on train tracks and this year will focus efforts of making sure outdoor enthusiests keep off tracks,

That includes those that drive boats and trailers, to clear the tracks by 15 feet ahead of the train arms falling.

This year Cowen also said there are more resources for children and adults at https://oli.org/