GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) –The Salvation Army of Cherokee County is asking the public to donate blankets, hats, mittens, scarves, coats and other cold-weather items for those in need in the community.

Major Lisa Davis with the Cherokee County Salvation Army said on October 2022 a chemical smell closed their thrift store, which meant close to $40,000 was lost.

Since the closure of that store, The Salvation Army has relocated to 601 Colonial Avenue in Gaffney. This is the location if you are in need of a coat.

The need is great so Hamrick’s in Gaffney is hosting the Caring for the Carolinas Operation Warmth donation drive from noon to 6 p..m. inside the store at the front entrance.

Hamrick’s is located at 742 Peachoid Rd, Gaffney, SC 29341