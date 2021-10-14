Orangeburg police search for 3 missing children believed to be traveling with father to TN

The missing children are believed to be with their father, 27-year-old Michael McGee. (Orangeburg Police)

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Officers with the Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety are searching for three missing children after they weren’t returned to their mother.

The children’s father 27-year-old Michael McGee picked them up from their mother, who has custody of the children, on Oct. 2, police said. They say he was supposed to return them the next day, but he didn’t.

The children are 9-year-old Michael Dione McGee II, 7-year-old Gracy Ann McGee and 4-year-old Gerald McGee.

Michael, Gracy and Gerald are missing and believed to be traveling from SC to TN with their father. (Orangeburg Police/ WLTX)

Police say they may be travelling by bus through Atlanta, with a final destination of Tennessee. Anyone with information is asked to contact Juvenile Investigator Sam Jenkins at: (803) 664-1347. People can also contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.