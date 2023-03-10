GREENVILLE, S.C (WSPA) – Order the popular crab cakes entrée at any Rick Erwins restaurant and the proceeds will benefit Meals on Wheels of Greenville County.

Executive Director Catriona Carlisle said the organization strives to provide more than a meal. It aims to bring hope, friendship and independence.

She said they also provide nutritious meals cooked and packed daily and delivered to more than 1500 clients’ doors.

Michael Ivey, Rick Erwin Dining Group Owner & CFO said the Crab Cakes for a Cause initiative is part of a large commitment to the community and lets them strengthen their financial and volunteer support to nonprofit partners in need.

To learn more about Meals on Wheels, donate or volunteer, click here for their website.

The Crab Cakes for a Cause initiative will be effective in all of Rick Erwin’s restaurants.