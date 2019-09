If you love Oreo cookies and want a chance to win thousands of dollars, you’re in luck.

Oreo is giving cookie lovers the chance to win cash prizes if they can figure out the new limited edition mystery flavor that hits store shelves on September 16th, 2019.

If you guess the right flavor, you will be entered for the grand prize of $50,000.

The contest runs through November 11th.

You can enter your guess on Oreo’s website.