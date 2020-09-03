Organization gives away thousands of food boxes and lunches in Nicholtown community

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Every Thursday at 12:30 p.m. cars line up in a parking lot across the street from Hope Baptist Church in the Nicholtown community.

The first resident to arrive in line today was John Williams, a 90 year-old resident of Greenville, who said he’s been consistently waiting patiently in line every Thursday for weeks and he’s grateful.

People driving past may wonder what exactly people are lining up for but it’s all for a good cause.

For several months Sustaining Way and their partners have donated thousands of food boxes, lunches and masks for residents in the Nicholtown community since the start of the pandemic.

“In March when we saw that COVID-19 was a pandemic and that it was going to have a really negative impact on residents in this community, we began having discussions about what resources we can provide,” Alecia Brewster, program director for Sustaining Way, said.

Sustaining Way, with help from Project Host, the United Way and the USDA Farm to Families Food Box Program, residents are receiving boxes of fresh fruit, veggies, masks, and lunches.

Some of the items inside the boxes include fresh peppers, potatoes, oranges and carrots. The lunches from project host contained sandwiches, chips and crackers.

According to Brewster, Project Host distributes close to 250 meals each week and Sustaining Way gives out about 160 boxes of fresh produce per week.

“Over the course of the months that we’ve been doing this we’ve been able to give out thousands of face masks. Project Host has given out thousands of meals,” Brewster said.

Volunteers make sure residents receive enough to feed their entire family.

“Residents are always saying how this is a great help. We have people who would come and take food to other people who cannot come. I distribute to some of the elderly who are over 80 and over 90 years old,” Alan Mitchell, president of the Nicholtown Neighborhood Association, said.

To learn more about Sustaining Way and their continuous Food Box Giveaway, click here.