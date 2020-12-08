Organization receives donations from ‘No panhandling’ signs in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – As the population in the city of Greenville continues to grow, the homeless population is also increasing.

According to data released by the Greenville Homeless Alliance (GHA), more than 3,600 men, women and children experienced homelessness from 2018 to 2019. Due to the pandemic, that number is expected to have increased for the year of 2020.

In an effort to help those in need and ensure to those who donate that their money will have a lasting affect, the city installed anti-panhandling on signs around the city in early October.

The signs are discouraging people from giving direct payments to panhandlers and instead to donate to local organizations to help with homelessness.

“While we may feel a personal need if we see someone who is homeless and feel sad and want to give, that isn’t necessarily the best way to help someone. We have incredibly well qualified organizations in our community that know how to shelter, feed and provide therapy to folks who may be on the streets,” Beth Brotherton, director of Communications and Neighborhood Relations for the City of Greenville, said.

Since October, GHA has received a donation of $2000 along with other micro donations. Officials are working on a system to track the donations that come through using the QR codes. In the meantime, officials are asking those who donate to specify in the comment section that their donation comes as a result of seeing the signs.

The city said the anti-panhandling fund is an effort to stretch the money that people donate into a long term solution for homelessness.

“We hope this is something that can continue as more people hear about it,” Brotherton said, ”A small donation given to somebody may help in the moment but we’re partnering with organizations with skills and resources to help them long term.”

