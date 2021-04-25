Organizations support, protest Confederate memorial in Greenville ahead of holiday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Ahead of the National Confederate Memorial Holiday on Monday, organizations gathered in Greenville this weekend.

There were groups both for and against taking down a Confederate statue next to the Springwood Cemetery.

Protesters that want the statue taken down say they’re honoring victims of the Confederacy by removing a symbol of white supremacy. Counter protesters say the statue is honoring countless soldiers killed during the Civil War, which is why it’s next to the historic cemetery.