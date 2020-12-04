Original costumes from classic Christmas movie “White Christmas” on display at Upcountry History Museum

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) White Christmas-The Exhibition is the first traveling display dedicated to the movie which was released in 1954 and you can see it now at the Upcountry History Museum in Greenville.

At the museum in Greenville you can see memorabilia from the permanent collection which usually resides at the Rosemary Clooney House Museum in Augusta, Kentucky.

You can also see original costumes worn by Rosemary Clooney, Bing Crosby, Vera-Ellen and Danny Kane among other stars in White Christmas.

There are also props used in the movie all on display until January 30 2021.

The museum is also a partner with Operation Waverly. Its inspired by General Waverly in the film, and the two male characters served under him in the film. It’s an initiative that’s a part of the exhibition to support veterans. The Henry family, who owns the exhibition, hopes this partnership can continue on with the exhibition as it travels.

The Upcountry History Museum will partner with Fellow Countrymen to collect outdoor clothing and items for homeless veterans. Fellow Countrymen also provides housing, access to rehabilitation services and job opportunities to homeless veterans.