Original Reporting: Bon Secours works to train staff to spot human trafficking in ER

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Human trafficking is a growing problem across the nation and in the Upstate, but now one hospital system is working to educate their staff on how to help put a stop to trafficking.

Bon Secours St. Francis officials tell 7News that most trafficking victims end up in the hospital emergency room before law enforcement even know the crime is happening in their community.

The hospital system spent the last six months creating a training video to teach their staff to spot signs of trafficking.

“You know let’s face it many of our staff have children of their own and to see children or young people come in that have been coerced into a lifestyle that’s not their choice, to be able to be part of the intervention it’s just as powerful as being able to save someone’s life from a medical condition,” said Alex Garvey who’s the VP of Mission for Bon Secours.

A preview of the video will be shown to hundreds of community members at Bon Secours annual human trafficking symposium on August 23rd. Then it will be rolled out to the SC Hospital Association later this year.

The city of Greenville has proclaimed August 23rd as “Human Trafficking Awareness Day” to coincide with the symposium being held at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

For more information or to purchase tickets to the symposium, click on this link.