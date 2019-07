Let’s be frank, this is a story for hot dog lovers. Would you pay to spend the night in the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile? Here’s your chance.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be available for rent August 1, 2 or 3.

People can rent The Wienermobile for one-night stays in Chicago, according to CBS. The nightly rate will be $136.

CBS said the hot dog home can fit two people and the fridge will come stocked with hot dogs.

Airbnb will open up reservations throughout the day on July 24.