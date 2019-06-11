Oscar winning Alice in Wonderland costumes come to Greenville museum

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Oscar winning costumes from the Walt Disney Archives will soon be on display at the Upcountry History Museum.

They are from Tim Burton’s 2010 “Alice in Wonderland” film as part of a large exhibition called “Down the Rabbit Hole: Imagining Alice’s Wonderland” with art inspired by the Lewis Carroll novel.

“We’re looking at different time periods up to the present as far as how different artists imagined alice’s wonderland,” Upcountry History Museum CEO Dana Thorpe says.

The exhibition, features over 70 objects from the Walt Disney Family Museum, the Daura Gallery at Lynchburg College, the Charles M. Schulz Museum and the Smithsonian American Art Museum.

Those objects range from Victorian illustrations dating back to 1865 to props, costumes, set designs and puppets from Tim Burton’s live action film “Alice in Wonderland.” Those pieces from the Walt Disney Archives have only been on display one other time in the U.S.

“You really can’t appreciate some of the work and craftsmanship that goes into the props and costumes until you see them up close in this kind of a setting,” Walt Disney Archives’ archivist Rick Lorentz says.

He is overseeing the installation of the collection prior to the exhibition’s opening on June 15th at the Upcountry History Museum.

Thorpe hopes the pieces will inspire discussion and show how society, culture and technology can influence our artistic perspective.

“Underneath it all, we see Alice from 1865 to the present as a very strong female character,” Thorpe says. “The whole idea is to inspire people to chart their own paths, take their own journeys and further develop their own imagination.”

For tickets and more information, click here.