Oshkosh Defense to bring more than 1,000 new jobs to Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Oshkosh Defense will establish operations in Spartanburg County, bringing over 1,000 new jobs.

The subsidiary of Oshkosh Corporation announced Tuesday $155 million investment plans to establish operations in Spartanburg County.

Founded in 1917, Oshkosh Defense is a tactical vehicle manufacturer that specializes in designing and manufacturing a diverse portfolio of heavy, medium, light and highly protected vehicles and technologies for clients around the globe, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

Today, we celebrate Oshkosh Defense and their decision to establish manufacturing operations in South Carolina. It speaks volumes of our business environment when a company of this caliber invests $155 million and creates more than 1,000 jobs in our state. https://t.co/v2t4MYYj9C — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) June 22, 2021

Located at the Flatwood Industrial Park in Spartanburg, Oshkosh Defense’s new operations will support the United States Postal Service (USPS) Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV) program. The company will manufacture zero-emission battery electric vehicles and fuel-efficient low-emission internal combustion engine vehicles that will replace USPS’ existing fleet of delivery vehicles.

“This announcement from Oshkosh Defense furthers Spartanburg County’s record-setting pace for investments in 2021. The fact that Spartanburg County will play a role in producing the next generation of vehicles for the U.S. Postal Service is a point of pride for our community and another notch in Spartanburg’s cap nationally.” Spartanburg County Councilman and Chairman of the Economic Development Committee David Britt

Production of the NGDVs is expected to begin summer 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Oshkosh Defense team should visit readySC’s recruitment website for more information.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits for the project. Spartanburg County was also awarded a $9 million Set-Aside grant to assist with costs related to the project.