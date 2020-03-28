1  of  21
Closings and Delays
Cedar Grove Baptist Church - Greer,SC Colonial Hills Baptist Church - Taylors Eastside Worship Center - Taylors First Church of Christ Scientist Greenville Five Forks Baptist Church Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Green Creek First Baptist Church Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Jackson Baptist Church Majority Baptist Church New Prospect Baptist - Inman Outreach Deliverance Church (ODC) Piney Grove Baptist Church, Cowpens Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program Springfield Baptist Church SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC Wesley Chapel UMC White Hall Independent Methodist Church

Outage map states collision causes over 1k to lose power in Cherokee Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – According to the Duke Energy power outage map, over one thousand Chesnee residents have been without power for several hours.

As of 5:15 p.m. Saturday, the Duke Energy power outage map states crews are working to retore power to 1, 306 customers.

According to the map the outage was caused by a vehicle damaging power equipment. The first reported power outage incident was reported around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Duke Energy estimates power will be restored by 10 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store