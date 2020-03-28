Outage map states collision causes over 1k to lose power in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – According to the Duke Energy power outage map, over one thousand Chesnee residents have been without power for several hours.

As of 5:15 p.m. Saturday, the Duke Energy power outage map states crews are working to retore power to 1, 306 customers.

According to the map the outage was caused by a vehicle damaging power equipment. The first reported power outage incident was reported around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Duke Energy estimates power will be restored by 10 p.m.