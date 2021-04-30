Outdoor activities in Greenville continue as mask ordinance stays in place

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–As the weather gets nicer and outdoor events continue in Greenville, an emergency mask ordinance remains in effect. Just a few weeks ago, Greenville City Council voted to extend its mask ordinance for another 60 days. But that could all change soon.

“The City of Greenville still has an ordinance which requires people to wear a mask indoors. Inside retail establishments, personal services, businesses,” city spokesperson Beth Brotherton said.

City Council renewed the ordinance under the advice of medical experts.

“This is something we look at every two months, and we use current data,” Brotherton said.

“The whole idea is we’re still trying to prevent Covid,” Dr. Marcus Blackstone with Bon Secours St. Francis said.

He said as places like downtown Greenville get more crowded some precautions will still be recommended.

“Now you’re in crowds, you’re around other people it’s still very smart we still recommend the masking and distancing when you can from that standpoint,” Blackstone said.

He predicts, soon the ordinance won’t be necessary.

“As we see these ordinances expire, we don’t think they’re going to be renewed as things continue to open up,” Blackstone said.

However, he says, the pandemic is not over yet.

“We still just really need to be cautious and conscious about what we’re doing,” Blackstone said.

“The more of us get vaccinated the more that we can think about lifting some of these restrictions for face coverings,” Brotherton said.

And the city will reevaluate when the current ordinance runs out.

“We’ll see if in a month or so doctors say we’re good, and if we’re good our council will follow that direction,” she said.

The city will still require a mask in certain outdoor settings like the Saturday market, which resumes this weekend.