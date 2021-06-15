Over 100 kittens pass through Greenville animal shelter, staff prepares for ‘Kitten Season’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Over the weekend Greenville County Animal Care saw a large amount of stray kittens admitted into the facility— signaling the start of a busy ‘Kitten Season’.

In the Month of June, roughly 126 kittens have visited the facility and according to staff the kitten rooms were overflowing this past weekend.

On Monday, Greenville County Animal Care put out a plea on Facebook asking families to consider adopting or fostering one of these furry friends. The facility has gone as far as offering free cat and kitten adoptions all week.

Residents across the community responded almost immediately. On Monday, a total of 33 felines — 22 kittens and 10 cats — were adopted or fostered by families in the Upstate.

According to Paula Church, community relations coordinator for Greenville County Animal Care, the pandemic caused the facility to shut down their free spay and neuter program — which they suspect could have contributed to an increase in reproduction among stray cats.

Church said she expects more kittens to continue to come into the shelter all summer long.

“It’s not showing any signs of slowing down. This is a really wonderful time to adopt a kitten or foster a kitten. We have a lot of families that do it as a summer family project. It’s something that kids can do and it’s really fun for them,” Church said.

With lots of extra kittens, comes a higher demand for labor and volunteers to help care for the cats during their time in the shelter. Church said the facility is actively searching for new volunteers.

