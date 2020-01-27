Over 100 sea turtles admitted to NC rehab center

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – A recent cold snap in parts of North Carolina’s coast left countless sea turtles cold-stunned and in need of help.

Turtles are cold-blooded animals and their bodies aren’t capable of producing heat to warm them up.

Volunteers at the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center sprang into action.

The center is currently caring for about a hundred turtles, which is the most the center has ever looked after at a given time.

The ultimate goal is to release them back into the ocean.

“We all know, there’s no place like home. So we get them down to the water, we wade out with them,” Beasley said. “There comes that moment where they push away from you and they’re gone. Your heart just accelerates. Its wonderful to see them go back home.”

The center plans to start releasing the turtles into the ocean on a monthly basis starting June 3.