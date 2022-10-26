Do you consider yourself a generous tipper? (Getty Images)

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – More than 120 restaurants will participate in the Let There be Mom organization’s largest fundraiser of the year, ‘Dine out for Mom.’

Organizer Kipra Anderson said participating restaurants have agreed to donate 20 percent of sales for the entire day to the organization.

Anderson said money will be used to create tangible memories for children to honor and remember their beloved parents with life-threatening or terminal illnesses.

Anderson offered an example of turning a father’s leather motorcycle jacket into wallets for his children.

Visit the website for the full list of restaurants participating, to volunteer or to buy a raffle ticket.


