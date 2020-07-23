Over 14,000 in South Carolina filed for unemployment last week

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Over 14,000 people in South Carolina filed initial claims for unemployment insurance last week, according to the SC Department of Employment and Workforce.

Advance numbers for the week ending July 18 totaled 14,346, a decrease of 4,983 claims from the week prior. This marks the lowest number of initial claims filed since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Over the last 18 weeks, the total number of initial unemployment claims total 685,425.

Greenville County had the most claims with 1,353, followed by Richland County with 1,141 and Spartanburg County with 993.