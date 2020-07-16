Over 19,000 in South Carolina filed for unemployment last week

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Over 19,000 people in South Carolina filed initial claims for unemployment insurance last week, according to the SC Department of Employment and Workforce.

Advance numbers for the week ending July 11 totaled 19,329, an increase of 3,267 claims from the week prior. Over the last 17 weeks, the total number of initial unemployment claims total 671,079.

Greenville County had the most claims with 1,755, followed by Richland County with 1,349 and Spartanburg County with 1,277.