Over 19,000 in South Carolina filed for unemployment last week

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Over 19,000 people in South Carolina filed initial claims for unemployment insurance last week, according to the SC Department of Employment and Workforce.

Advance numbers for the week ending June 13 totaled 19,366, a decrease of 3,368 claims from the week prior. Over the last thirteen weeks the total number of initial unemployment claims totaled 601,631.

Greenville County had the most claims with 1,862, followed by Richland County with 1,855 and Charleston County with 1,311.

About 1.5 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week across the nation, even as the economy increasingly reopens and employers bring some people back to work.