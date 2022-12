LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Duke Energy said almost 1,300 customers are experiencing a power outage Wednesday morning in Laurens County.

The outage was first reported around 10:10 a.m.

The company said the outage was caused by an object coming into contact with the power lines.

The estimated time of restoration is 2:15 p.m. according to Duke Energy.

