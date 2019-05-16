Over 200 quilts on display in Flat Rock, NC

FLAT ROCK, N.C. (WSPA) – These are more than just your everyday average quilts.

The 2019 Garden of Quilts Show in Flat Rock, North Carolina will exhibit 236 quilts, all displayed at the Bonclarken Conference Center in the Youth Activities Building.

Admission for the show $5. It’ll run Friday, May 17 from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Saturday, May 18 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Co-chairs Jane Kennedy and Kathy Grogan said the show took nearly two years to plan and showcase fabric that’s become works of art.

They are fashionable, yet functional. They’re the quilts from yesterday, as well as the fashion forward trends of tomorrow.

Each quilt design ts different, Kennedy notes, each one tells a story. Some are love letters, others are similar to paintings.

The Quilts of Valor, honoring a veteran’s service, National Quilting Day quilts follow specific and intricate guidelines, and then some quilts are 3D or abstract works that seem to jump off the fabric.

“It’s creativity for many of us, who like to share our love for color. Color is very important to a quilter. The fabrics, the color, the design, the expression of creativity, of telling our story is very important to us,” Kennedy said.

The show hosted 20 vendors, a book room, a quilt shop, food venue and numerous raffles.

Grogan said there was a little something for everyone, because the show was a communal experience.

“It’s also something that generations can share. A lot of times people come to the show, they are grandmothers with their daughters and granddaughters. They share their love and see the expressions that come on peoples’ faces as they experience a quilt,” Grogan said.

For more information on the Western North Carolina Quilt Guild’s 2019 Garden of Quilts Show, click here.